14 Days Small Group Tour of Eastern Turkey

Day 01: Cappadocia Arrival (B)Fly to Cappadocia and transfer to hotel (not included). Overnight in Cappadocia.Day 02: Cappadocia (B L)After breakfast pick up from your hotel. You will visit Devrent Imagination Valley, Zelve Open Air Museum, Pasabaglari, Avanos, Uchisar Rock-Castle, Esentepe and Goreme Open Air Museum. Overnight in Cappadocia.Day 03: Cappadocia (B L)Kaymakli Underground City, Soganli Valley, Sobesos, Keslik Monastery and Mustafapasa. Overnight in Cappadocia. Day 04: Cappadocia - Gaziantep (B)After breakfast, depart for Gaziantep. Enjoy lunch at Maras. Visit Mosaic Museum then the old city castle and copper bazaar. Overnight in Gaziantep.Day 05: Gaziantep - Sanliurfa (B) Drive to Sanliurfa. Visit Urfa Archaeological Museum and holy sites at the Ainzelha Lake, prophet Abraham's birthplace and local covered bazaar. Overnight stay in Urfa.Day 06: Sanliurfa – Mt. Nemrut (B)Visit Harran and see beehive houses. Drive to Kahta. On the way, visit Gobeklitepe Temple. In the afternoon hike to Mt. Nemrut (UNESCO site), watch the sunset. Visit the old castle Arsemeia, Cendere Bridge and Tumulus Tomb of Karakus. Overnight in Adiyaman.Day 07: Adiyaman - Mardin (B)Departure to Mardin. Visit this old, historical city. Take in fantastic views of the Plain of Mesopotamia. Visit Forty Martyrs Church, Zinciriye Madrasah, Monastery of Deyr-az-Zaferan. Walk in its busy streets and bazaars, and admire the stonework all around the town. Overnight in Mardin.Day 08: Mardin - Tatvan (B)Drive to Hasankeyf, with stop at the beautiful little town of Midyat to see the Monastery and ancient houses. Then, depart to Tatvan, a small village by the Lake Van. Overnight in Tatvan.Day 09: Tatvan - Van (B)Drive to Van. Take a ferry across the lake to visit the finest Armenian architectural wonder of the Church of the Holy Cross on Akdamar Island. Step over to the huge Van Castle. Overnight in Van.Day 10: Van - Dogubeyazit (B)Drive to Dogubeyazit. We will visit Muradiye Waterfalls, we will also see Mt. Ararat from all sides, the IshakPasa Palace. Overnight in Kars.Day 11: Kars (B) Drive to the medieval Armenian City of Ani. Also visit the impressive Kars Castle and Holy Apostles Church. Overnight in Kars.Day 12: Kars - Erzurum (B)Drive to Erzurum. Visit the 12th century Medrese (a Seljukian School), an old market place where the local black stone is mounted. Overnight in Erzurum.Day 13: Erzurum - Trabzon (B)Drive to Trabzon. On the way we will visit Karaca Cave. A short hike through the forest, visit the Sumela Monastery, also known as the Monastery of the Virgin Mary. Overnight stay in Trabzon.Day 14:Trabzon–Istanbul (B)Visit the city of Trabzon and Hagia Sofia Church. After city tour transfer to Trabzon Airport and fly back home.