Welcome to Doğubayazıt

Doğubayazıt's setting is superb. To the north, the talismanic Mt Ararat (Ağrı Dağı; 5137m), Turkey's highest mountain, lords it over the landscape. To the south, the beautiful İshak Paşa Palace surveys town from a rocky perch beneath jagged peaks. The town itself – nicknamed 'doggy biscuit' by travellers on the hippie trail – doesn't have too much charm, but it's the obvious base for climbing Mt Ararat (when open to climbers) and exploring a few nearby sights, and its sense of bordertown wildness has a certain appeal. Coming from Erzurum or Kars, you'll quickly notice the distinct atmosphere in this predominantly Kurdish city.