From windswept mountain ranges and volcanic valleys to bird-filled wetlands and sun-drenched coastlines, Türkiye’s national parks capture the staggering diversity of a country that bridges continents, climates, and cultures. With 48 official national parks and dozens more protected areas, Türkiye offers nature lovers, history buffs and adventure seekers a chance to escape the crowds and explore the country’s wilder, quieter side.

While many travelers come for the iconic ruins and bustling bazaars, a growing number are heading into the wild. Whether it’s hiking alpine trails in the Kaçkar Mountains, kayaking beneath ancient Lycian tombs or watching flamingos skim across the waters of Lake Manyas, Türkiye’s national parks offer some of the country’s most immersive - and underrated - travel experiences.

Here are some of the best parks to visit across the country, each with its own distinct ecosystem and reason to linger a little longer.

Göreme National Park. aprott/Getty Images

1. Göreme National Park

Best for surreal landscapes and cave-carved culture

Few places on Earth look like Göreme National Park, where wind and time have sculpted volcanic rock into fairytale spires, mushroom-like pinnacles and wave-rippled valleys. Part of the larger Cappadocia region, Göreme is both a geological wonder and a cultural treasure - home to rock-cut churches, ancient monasteries and entire underground cities carved by early Christians seeking refuge.

Most visitors come for the iconic sunrise hot-air balloon ride, bookable through local tour agencies in Göreme, Avanos or Ürgüp. Rides usually last about one hour, with hotel pickup before dawn. But on foot, the experience becomes even richer: hike the Rose Valley (approx. 4.5km, 2–2.5 hours round-trip) at dusk, get lost among cave chapels in Zemi Valley, or watch the golden light fall on Tokalı Church, one of the region’s finest.

Love Valley is a 2.5-km (1.5 m)mile hike one-way and ideal for sunset walks. The Ihlara Gorge, located about 85km (53 miles) from Göreme, is a lush canyon walk of 14km (9 miles) total, but most visitors opt for the scenic 3–4km (about 2 mile) section starting from Ihlara village to Belisırma, with plenty of riverside cafes along the way.

Visiting Göreme National Park: Centrally located in Nevşehir Province, Göreme is easily reached from Kayseri or Nevşehir airports. It’s a great base for exploring other Cappadocian valleys and towns like Uçhisar and Avanos. Bring a headlamp or phone flashlight - many cave churches and tunnels are unlit, and even a short detour can feel like time travel. April through June, and September through October, offer mild weather, fewer crowds and ideal hiking conditions. Summer can be very hot, and winter snows limit access to some trails. Don’t miss eating testi kebab - a local stew cooked in a sealed clay pot and cracked open at your table.

Mt Nemrut National Park. Getty Images/age fotostock RM

2. Mt Nemrut National Park

Best for ancient theories about treasures

High above the arid plains of southeastern Türkiye, Mt Nemrut stands like a throne to forgotten gods. This UNESCO-listed national park is one of the country’s most surreal and iconic sights: a 2150m (7054ft) peak topped by a tumulus - a giant gravel mound - flanked by massive stone heads of eagles, lions and long-dead kings. While it hasn’t been excavated, theories of hidden chambers and lost treasures still fuel the mystique.

The sanctuary was built by King Antiochus I of Commagene in the 1st century BCE as a resting place for himself and a pantheon of Greco-Persian deities. The best time to visit is from late April to October, when the summit is free of snow and accessible. Sunrise is the highlight of the visit - when the statues glow golden and the silence feels sacred. The air is thin, the wind cuts sharp, and the view stretches across Mesopotamia - it’s not just a national park, it’s a pilgrimage.

Visiting Mt Nemrut National Park: Located in Adıyaman Province, near Kahta, Nemrut can be reached via minibus or private car from Kahta or Adıyaman city. Some visitors stay overnight in nearby villages like Karadut to start a pre-dawn hike of about 800m (0.5 miles) from the parking lot to the summit - a steep but short climb that takes 20 to 40 minutes depending on fitness. Watch the sunrise from the eastern terrace, then walk to the western terrace for the contrasting light and fewer crowds. And bring warm layers, even in summer. Temperatures at sunrise can drop to 5–8°C (41–46°F) at the summit, with biting wind year-round.

3. Troy Historical National Park

Best for legendary ruins and literary nostalgia

Immortalized by Homer’s Iliad, the ancient city of Troy is more than just myth - it’s a layered archaeological marvel where reality and legend intertwine. Located near the Dardanelles in northwestern Türkiye, Troy Historical National Park spans over 4000 years of history, from Bronze Age settlements to Roman structures. It draws visitors from across the globe in search of wooden horses, whispered wars, and long-lost heroes.

What makes Troy special isn’t just its name - it’s the unique archaeological narrative it offers. The site reveals nine successive cities stacked atop one another, each destroyed and rebuilt through millennia of invasions, natural disasters and new beginnings. You can walk along ancient fortification walls, pause at the Scaean Gate - thought to be where Achilles once stood - and even find traces of Roman-era streets. The modern visitor center brings the site to life with multilingual signage, interactive video displays and an excellent audioguide app available in English and Turkish, helping contextualize the different layers and their historical importance. Climb inside the reconstructed wooden horse at the entrance - it’s kitschy but fun - and then follow the path through the oldest ruins to see the city walls of Troy VI, thought to match the timeline of Homer’s epic.

Visiting Troy Historical National Park: Located in Çanakkale Province, about 30km (19 miles) south of the city of Çanakkale, it’s an easy day trip by rental car or on organized tours. April to October is the best time to visit, with spring and autumn offering pleasant temperatures and fewer crowds. Bring a wide-brimmed hat, water bottle and sturdy shoes - shade is scarce, and the site is sun-baked during summer. And don't miss the Troy Museum, located just across the road. It’s one of Türkiye’s best-curated archaeological museums, showcasing original artifacts like jewelry, pottery and tools unearthed during excavations.

4. Kuşcenneti Milli Parkı

Best for birdwatching and peaceful wetland escapes

Tucked away on the shores of Lake Manyas in northwestern Türkiye, Kuşcenneti National Park is a serene sanctuary where birds rule the skies. Its name literally means “Bird Paradise” - and with over 250 recorded bird species, it truly lives up to the title. Pelicans, herons, storks, spoonbills and flamingos gather here in dazzling seasonal waves, creating a symphony of wings and water.

Designated as a national park in 1959, Kuşcenneti is one of Türkiye’s oldest protected areas and a vital stopover for migratory birds along the Afro-Eurasian flyway. Elevated wooden walkways allow for excellent, low-impact viewing. Visiting at dawn or dusk enhances the experience, as the park feels like a living nature documentary. Climb the bird observation tower for panoramic views of the reed beds, and keep binoculars or a zoom lens handy for detailed birdwatching.

Visiting Kuşcenneti National Park: The park is located near Bandırma in Balıkesir Province and is accessible by car or minibus from the city. The wooden boardwalks stretch over 2km (1 mile), making for a leisurely and accessible walk through reed beds and lagoons. Visit in spring (April to June) and early summer for the most active birdwatching, especially during migration seasons. Bring binoculars or a telephoto lens and insect repellent - mosquitoes can be abundant during peak seasons. Don't miss the small on-site museum, which offers exhibits featuring vintage bird photography, educational panels and insights into decades of conservation efforts supported by the park.

Olympos–Beydağları Coastal National Park. ColorMaker/Shutterstock

5. Olympos–Beydağları Coastal National Park

Best for history, hiking and turquoise coves

Stretching between Kemer and Kumluca along Türkiye’s southern coast, Olympos–Beydağları Coastal National Park blends Mediterranean beauty with ancient mystery. Forested mountains tumble into sea-blue bays, while tucked between pine trees and riverbeds lie the evocative ruins of Olympos, a once-thriving Lycian port swallowed by time and nature.

The park is a hiker’s dream, connecting to portions of the Lycian Way, one of Türkiye’s most scenic long-distance trails. You can climb Mt. Tahtalı (2365m or 7759ft) for sweeping views, or follow quieter paths to find secret swimming spots. At night, head to the nearby Chimera (Yanartaş), where flames burst mysteriously from the rocky ground - burning continuously for thousands of years.

Visiting Olympos–Beydağları Coastal National Park: The park is easily reached from Antalya, about an hour’s drive away. Visitors often base themselves in treehouse-style guesthouses in Olympos village or along the coast in Çıralı. The best time to visit is late spring through early autumn (May to October), offering ideal weather for hiking, swimming and exploring. The Lycian Way section within the park is approximately 15km (9 miles), typically completed in 5–7 hours depending on pace and stops and features some of the most scenic coastal and mountain views in Türkiye. The Mt. Tahtalı summit hike is more challenging and longer (about 10 km or 6 miles round-trip if done on foot), but most take the cable car for the ascent. Bring swimwear, water shoes for rocky shores, sturdy hiking shoes and a flashlight or headlamp if planning a night hike to Chimera.

6. Boğazköy–Alacahöyük National Park

Best for time-traveling through Hittite heartlands

Tucked into the golden hills of central Türkiye, Boğazköy–Alacahöyük National Park invites you to walk through the very heart of an empire. This isn’t just a scenic park - it’s a living museum. Here, you can pass through ancient gateways carved with lions and sphinxes, wander royal city walls and stand before massive stone temples that once echoed with the prayers of Hittite kings.

The park covers two major archaeological sites: Hattusa (Boğazköy), the capital of the Hittite Empire, and Alacahöyük, one of the oldest ceremonial centers in Anatolia. You’ll find incredible examples of Bronze Age craftsmanship, including carved orthostats, monumental staircases, and open-air temples that still hold a strange, resonant silence. Walk the full loop of Hattusa’s city walls, and climb to the Yazılıkaya sanctuary for sunset views and the impressive open-air reliefs of Hittite deities.

Don't miss the Green Stone in Alacahöyük. Its purpose remains unknown - some believe it held religious significance or marked a royal ritual space. Today, locals regard it as sacred; many visitors touch it or make a wish, believing it has healing powers.

Visiting Boğazköy–Alacahöyük National Park: Located in Çorum Province, the park is about a 3.5-hour drive from Ankara. Both Boğazköy and Alacahöyük are open-air archaeological sites with small, on-site museums. Allow a full day to explore both locations at a relaxed pace. Visit in spring (April–June) and early autumn (September–October) for the most comfortable weather. Summer can be extremely hot and dry. Hattusa's full walking loop (including Lion Gate, King's Gate, Great Temple and the Upper Citadel) is roughly 6km (4 miles), taking about 2.5–3 hours on foot. Yazılıkaya Sanctuary is 2km (1 mile) from the main Boğazköy complex and can be walked in 30 minutes or reached by car in 5 minutes. Alacahöyük’s walking route is shorter - around 1km (0.6 mile). Bring sun protection (hat, sunscreen), plenty of water and sturdy walking shoes - shade is minimal and terrain can be uneven.

Kaçkar Mountains. Resul Muslu/Shutterstock

7. Kaçkar Mountains National Park

Best for alpine adventures and untamed wilderness

Rising dramatically above Türkiye’s Black Sea coast, the Kaçkar Mountains form one of the country’s wildest and most spectacular landscapes. Snowcapped peaks, glacial lakes and highland pastures (yaylas) come together in a pristine ecosystem where silence and scale reign. At 3937m (12,917 ft), Mt Kaçkar towers over a region steeped in both natural beauty and cultural resilience.

Trekkers tackle multi-day hikes across lush valleys, rocky passes and cloud-draped ridgelines. The Kaçkar Trail is the most popular route, typically completed in 4–6 days depending on pace and weather. But even short walks from highland villages like Yaylalar or Ayder lead to unforgettable views - such as a 3–4 km (about 2-mile) round-trip hike to vistas or nearby glacial tarns, usually taking 1.5 to 2 hours. Along the way, you’ll pass stone shepherd huts, wild horses and may even be offered tea by a highland herder. Don’t miss sampling fresh highland honey sold by locals along the trail - dark, floral and slightly resinous from native alpine plants like rhododendron and wild thyme. Its intense flavor and texture make it unlike anything you’ve tasted: thick and almost chewy, with a complex, herbal finish.

Visiting Kaçkar Mountains National Park: The park spans Rize and Artvin provinces in northeastern Türkiye. The most common base points are Çamlıhemşin (for Ayder and Elevit) and Yusufeli (for Yaylalar village). Local guesthouses and guided trekking tours can be arranged in these towns, and many experienced hikers bring tents and supplies for wild camping. July to mid-September offers the most stable weather for high-altitude trekking. Outside this window, snow and fog can make trails impassable. Daytime temperatures in summer average 15–20°C, but nights can drop to 5°C or lower. The day hike from Yaylalar village to Dibe Lake offers a spectacular glacial pool nestled beneath sharp granite peaks. It is 12km (7 miles) round trip and typically takes 5–6 hours with rest stops and photo breaks. Pack rain gear and layers - summer brings sudden downpours and chilly winds, especially above 2500 meters. Waterproof hiking boots, snack and a detailed topographic map or GPS app are also essential.