Kayseri activities
2-Day Cappadocia Trip from Kayseri
Dotted with fairy chimneys and underground dwellings, Cappadocia offers you an unforgettable experience in a truly unique land.Day 1: Kayseri - Cappadocia (D)After pickup from Kayseri airport or your Cappadocia hotel in the morning, your guide will start your Cappadocia tour by coach to Devrent Valley to admire its clustered collections of volcanic cones and other unique rock formations. Learn about the fascinating erosion process from your guide, and then head to Pasabag (Monks Valley), where you’ll discover its interesting mushroom-shaped pinnacles. Next, head to Avanos, where you'll participate in a pottery-making workshop. As you create your own pottery masterpiece, learn about the ancient art of pottery-marking in Turkey.Stop for lunch at a restaurant near the Open-Air Museum in Goreme. After lunch explore the museum to see the remains of Christian settlements and rock-cut churches that date back thousands of years. When you are finished at the museum, relax on your comfortable air-conditioned coach on the drive back to your overnight accommodation, a beautiful cave hotel (subject to availability) where you'll enjoy dinner and spend the night.Day 2: Cappadocia Sightseeing (B)Start the morning in style with an optional hot air balloon ride and witness the beauty of Cappadocia from the skies. Depart at 5am from your hotel and admire the Turkish countryside as you head to the hot-air balloon office, where you’ll enjoy a complimentary buffet breakfast. Next, head to the nearby launch field where the hot-air balloon is inflated, board the balloon basket with your experienced pilot and up you go! See the stunning volcanic landscape and views of the Cappadocia relief, a high plateau standing more than 3,281 feet (1,000 meters) above sea level, during your 1-hour flight. After your flight, toast with a glass of Champagne while being presented with a flight certificate. Then, relax on the drive back to your hotel.If you choose not to go on the hot air balloon ride, you can rest in your hotel, have breakfast, and join the group at approximately 10am for departure toward the Rose Valley. Enjoy the morning hiking downhill in Rose Valley while exploring some ancient churches. Arrive in Cavusin Village, an old Seljukian and Ottoman village and visit the Cave Mosque. Continue on to Kaymakli Underground City, where early Christians hid from persecutors. Final stop of the day is Ortahisar, famous for its friendly inhabitants, picturesque stone houses, narrow streets and castle.Head back to your air-conditioned coach and drive back to your hotel or to the airport.
Istanbul to Cappadocia and Ephesus 3-Day Tour with Flights
Your 3-day tour introduces you to the delights of Cappadocia, a vast volcanic region that’s known for its spectacular landscape of rock formations, fairy chimneys and historical underground dwellings. See its highlights before traveling to Ephesus to immerse yourself in Turkey’s Classical antiquity. Stay in a 4-star boutique cave hotel in Cappadocia on the first night, followed by a night in a centrally located 4-star hotel in Izmir, a city often cited as the gateway to Ephesus. The regions are spread out, so save time on traveling and enjoy domestic flights from Istanbul to Kayseri and Kayseri to Izmir.
Private Departure Transfer: Cappadocia Hotel to Kayseri or Nevsehir Airports
With this private, air-conditioned transfer service, your professional and friendly driver will pick you up at your Cappadocia hotel and take you directly to Kayseri or Nevsehir airport. Whether you're traveling individually, with a partner or in a group, your ground transportation needs will be covered with this airport transfer service, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your hotel accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided a travel voucher to present to the driver. Approximately 24 hours prior to your departure from Cappadocia, you will be required to reconfirm exact pickup time and place (contact info will be provided on your confirmation voucher).Price is per person, based on 5 adults per car/vehicle.
One-Way Airport Shuttle Transfer From Kayseri Airport to Cappadocia
Kayseri airport is about 90 km from the Cappadocia area, it will take about 1 hour. This service is a shared service in a minibus with maximum 19 passengers. For arrival transfer driver will wait in front of the arrival gate with your name on a sign.
3-Day Cappadocia Tour from Kayseri
Day 1: Kayseri – Cappadocia (D)Start your 3-day tour with an airport transfer from Kayseri Airport to your Cappadocia hotel. Alternatively, if you are already in the greater Cappadocia area, you can opt for a hotel-to-hotel transfer for a hassle-free start to your tour. Once you've checked in, head out by minibus for a tour of the incredible Dervent Valley area. Admire the landscape and stop in Pasabag (Monk’s Valley) to walk through the area’s cone-like rocks where monks and hermits once lived in isolated seclusion. Continue by minibus to the pottery town of Avanos, and after a break for lunch, travel to Pigeon Valley. See its famous bird-nesting caves and then head to Göreme Open-Air Museum. Exemplified by dusty-looking beige buildings and fairy chimneys, this open-air museum comprises a cluster of rocky monuments that attest to Byzantine life in Cappadocia. Overnight: 4-Star Alfina Cave or Dilek Kaya Cave HotelDay 2: Cappadocia (B, D)Upgrade to start your day in style with a hot air balloon ride over Cappadocia! It’s an early start from your hotel, but once at the hot air balloon office, a buffet breakfast awaits. Tuck in and then take to the skies on a 1-hour flight! Cappadocia’s volcanic origins have left some truly captivating sights, with fairy chimneys punctuating the rocky landscape that you’ll see below you. Finish with a glass of Champagne and then return to your hotel.If you choose not to take the balloon ride, then spend the early morning at leisure. Both groups meet up in the late morning for your hike through Rose Valley – a beautiful stretch of land that takes its name from the red-hued rock that abounds throughout it. Straddling the villages of Göreme and Çavuşin, the valley is peppered with rock-carved churches and tunnels, and your guide will point out the best ones on your hike. Finish up in Çavuşin, and after visiting its cave mosque, enjoy some free time for lunch (own expense). Hop aboard your minibus and continue your day’s tour to Kaymakli Underground City, one of Cappadocia’s best-preserved subterranean sites. Explore its maze of passages, seeing underground stable and cellars while learning about the early Christians who once hid here to escape persecution. Return to your coach and travel to Ortahisar for a stroll, admiring its stone houses that surround its crowing rocky glory -- Ortahisar Castle. Stop for photos by this unique fortress and then continue by minibus through Pigeon Valley. If time permits then stop at a wine cellar for a wine-tasting session, and then return to your hotel in time for dinner.Overnight: 4-Star Alfina Cave or Dilek Kaya Cave HotelDay 3: Cappadocia – Kayseri (B)Check out of your hotel after breakfast and then finish your 3-day tour with a transfer to Kayseri Airport or another Cappadocia hotel.
2-Day Cappadocia with Sultan Cave Suites from Istanbul
Day 1: 5.15 am Pickup from your Istanbul hotel and transfer to Istanbul airport. You will receive your Flight Tickets (round-trip) after reservation. You will be met at the Cappadocia airport with your name written on a paper. Red tour: Start the day visiting Devrent Valley, also known as “Imagination Valley”, this is the most surreal-looking landscape. Your next stop will be Pashabagi also called the Monks Valley because Christian hermits chose to locate hermit cells and churches in these three-headed pinnacles symbolic of the Holy Trinity, it is possible to see all the stages in the formation of fairy chimneys at this spot. Proceed to Avanos the pottery centre of Cappadocia, this village is set on the banks of the Red River. You will have lunch in a local restaurant before continuing to Goreme Open Air Museum. The world’s most important Byzantine cave churches are found in these once remote valleys where monks and nuns pursued monastic life from the 3rd century on. Here you can see the best preserved Byzantine cave wall paintings and frescos from the Iconoclastic period through to the end of Seljuk rule. Panoramic view point Esentepe. With a spectacular view over Goreme, see the complete view of Goreme valley and Goreme village: fairy chimneys, rock formations and cave houses. End your day with Uchisar Castle. This tall rock, the highest point of the Goreme region. After the tour, Transfer to your hotel and overnight stay in Sultan Cave Suites Hotel. Day 2: (Optional: Pre-sunrise hot-air balloon flight. Hotel pickup: around 06:30 during winter and 04:30 during summer) Green tour:10.00 am Pick up at your hotel for Green tour. Start the tour with a spectacular view over Goreme from Esentepe. See the panaromic view of Goreme valley and village with its fairy chimneys, rock formations and cave houses.Journey to Derinkuyu Underground City, one of the best preserved and deepest underground cities in Cappadocia. Discover the unique rooms found in an underground city such as stables, cellars, storage rooms, refectories, churches and wineries.Visit the second floor that housed the missionary school and study rooms Travel to the Ihlara Valley. Look at over one hundred rock carved churches and houses that line the gorge. Walk along the river in the valley. Explore the hidden churches. Relax by the river at Belisirma Village where lunch is served.Following lunch continue on to the Selime Monastery. Visit this 13th century monastery carved out of the rock by Christian monks. Stop at Yaprakhisar Panorama for a great photo opporturnity of Selime Monastery featured in the ‘Star Wars’ films.(6 pm) This evening you will be transferred to the Cappadocia airport for your return flight to Istanbul.