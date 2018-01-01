Welcome to Bursa
Bursa was awarded Unesco World Heritage status in 2014 for being the birthplace of the Ottoman Empire. The city's historic contributions to Islamic development have given it an austere reputation. Yet locals are kind and welcoming, and you can take the occasional photo inside historic religious structures (just be respectful). You'll see a majority of headscarved women here and devout prayer in overflowing mosques.
Bursa Full-Day Tour From Istanbul: Green Mosque, Mt Olympus
Explore the first capital of the Ottoman Empire on a small group full-day tour of Bursa from Istanbul.Following a pick-up from your hotel on Istanbul’s European side, transfer to the port to catch a ferry to Yalova. Cross the Sea of Marmara. Then, relax in air-conditioned comfort on the 2-hour drive to Bursa.Upon arrival, sample some of the local produce of the region, such as chestnuts, honey, olives, Turkish delights and more. See historic bazaars and sights, such as the Grand Mosque (Ulu Cami).Next, climb a mountain for a barbecue lunch. Enjoy some free time to enjoy an ATV safari, or take a minibus to the ski slopes for a spot of ski-ing (extra fee own expense).Hear how Bursa marked the end of the ancient Silk Road, and how the city was once home to countless artisans who produced kaftans and soft furnishings for the Turkish sultans.Return to Istanbul in the evening, for a drop off at your hotel.
Day Trip from Istanbul to Bursa: The Ottoman Capital
Start your day with a pickup from your European-side Istanbul hotel, and travel to the port where your ferry awaits. Cruise south across the Sea of Marmara to Yalova, and then continue your journey by air-conditioned minivan. After just over two hours of traveling, arrive into Bursa, the first capital city of the Ottoman Empire. With a your guide at your side, travel by minivan and ferry to the city and then visit some of its landmark monuments. Gaze in awe at the colorful grandeur of the Green Mosque, and then learn of the city as an Ottoman-era silk powerhouse on a trip to Bursa Silk Market and the Koza Han building. After lunch, ride to the top of Mt Olympus (Snow Hill) by cable car and some impressive city views. Ottoman Empire was one of the largest empires in the history. Bursa was its first capital. The city that is settled on the northwestern slopes of Mount Uludag is known as "Yesil Bursa" (meaning "Green Bursa") from its beautiful parks and gardens located throughout the city. This fourth largest city of Turkey is also known for its peaches, chestnuts, and silk industry. The city is frequently cited as "Green Bursa" in a reference to the beautiful parks and gardens located across its urban tissue, as well as to the vast forests in rich variety that extend in its surrounding region. The city is synonymous with the mountain Uludağ which towers behind the city core and which is also a famous ski resort. The mausoleums of early Ottoman sultans are located in Bursa and the numerous edifices built throughout the Ottoman period constitute the city's main landmarks. The surrounding fertile plain, its thermal baths, several interesting museums, notably a rich museum of archaeology, and a rather orderly urban growth are further principal elements that complete Bursa's overall picture.
