Welcome to Kuşadası
Top experiences in Kuşadası
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Kuşadası activities
Kusadasi Shore Excursion: Ephesus Sightseeing Tour
Ephesus is the highlight of any visit in Turkey, and you can see its top sights on this shore excursion from Kusadasi. With so many mythological stories and spectacular ruins, Ephesus will make you feel like you've gone back to the time of the ancient Greeks and Romans.See the famous Fountains of Trajan, built to honor the emperor of the same name, and the Polio Fountain, located opposite the Domitian Temple. Visit the Temple of Hadrian, the Private House (a brothel which was part of the scholastic baths), the Library of Celsius and the bouleuterion (a small theater used for the meetings of the Senate). Admire the Great Theater, which was completed by the Romans in 117 AD and has a capacity for 24,000 spectators.After enjoying a lunch of Turkish cuisine (included), you will visit the House of Virgin Mary, where she spent the last days of her life. Next, see the graceful columns and mosaics that remain of the Basilica of St John, built by the Emperor Justinian over the tomb of St John the Apostle, before returning to your ship at the Kusadasi port, where you tour concludes.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Kusadasi port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
5-Hour Small Group Shore Excursion to Ephesus from Kusadasi
Once you meet your guide at the Kusadasi Port you can get ready for this small-group 5-hour shore excursion. After around 25 minutes drive we will reach The House of Virgin Mary. Virgin Mary was brought here by St John after the Crucifixion and lived her final years near the city of Ephesus on an isolated mountain-top. A lovely chapel is constructed on the site tended by Franciscans and open to visitors. It has been designated a pilgrimage site by the Pope. After we spend 30 to 45 minutes in The House of Virgin Mary we will drive to Visit the ancient city of Ephesus. We will spend several hours walking in the footsteps of Alexander the Great, Caesar, Cicero, Apostles Paul and John and many other familiar names. The recently opened Terrace Houses (entry included) where the wealthiest Romans lived are an excellent example of sensitive excavation and presentation. The mosaics and frescos are spectacular. Our last stop will be The Temple of Artemis to see the remains of one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. Then you will be taken back to Kusadasi, where you will have an option to finish your tour in the shopping area, where they can attend a Turkish carpet explanation and explore the shops filled with jewellery, carpets, leather-ware, and copper goods, or both. Kusadasi Port is located in city center. Cruise terminal is around 200 meters from the main shopping area.If you do not wish to attend the optional carpet-shopping you should walk back to the terminal or walk around the beautiful resort town and explore it on your own.
Shorex: Cultural Ephesus Tour
When your cruise ship arrives in Kusadasi, meet your private guide at the port and set off in your air-conditioned minivan to begin your shore excursion. Absorb the views of the Aegean Sea as you travel north towards Ephesus.After about 30 minutes, arrive at Ephesus and enter this stunningly preserved Greco-Roman site via the Magnesia Gate. Then, walk with your knowledgeable guide around this once-bustling city, and hear how it was once the capital of the Roman Empire in Asia Minor, and enjoyed a golden age in around 2nd century BC.Follow the marble-paved streets past the shells of shops and Roman baths, and see the remains of the Odeon, Fountain of Trajan and Temple of Hadrian. Keep your camera ready, too, for two of the most celebrated landmarks: the Library of Celsus and the Great Theatre, a 25,000-seater stadium where spectators once gathered to hear the teachings of St Paul.Continue to the nearby site of the Temple of Artemis, built in around 550 BC and one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. See the restored column that marks the site and hear how the temple was rebuilt three times before its destruction in 401 AD.Then, visit Şirince, a pretty hill village perched above Ephesus. This former Greek settlement is known for its wine and crafts, and offers a charming glimpse into rural Turkish life. Stroll the cobbled lanes past food and craft stalls, and sample some of the village's famous fruit wine at a winery.When the time comes, return to Kusadasi where your tour ends with a drop-off at the cruise port.Please note: the order of activities as described above may be subject to change on the day of your tour. Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to Kusadasi cruise port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
5-Day Aegean Tour from Istanbul: Gallipoli, Troy, Pergamum, Ephesus, Kusadasi, Pamukkale and Hierapolis
Day 1: Istanbul -- Gallipoli -- Çanakkale (D)You’ll be picked up from your Istanbul hotel and taken to the Gallipoli peninsula for a tour of the World War I battlefields and other war-related sites with your guide. Visit the Lone Pine Memorial and Chunuk Bair Memorial, as well as Anzac Cove, the Nek, Johnston's Jolly and original trenches and tunnels.Afterward, head to your hotel in the town and seaport of Çanakkale. Overnight: 4-star Iris hotel or similar in ÇanakkaleDay 2: Çanakkale – Troy -- Pergamum -- Kusadasi (B, D)Enjoy breakfast in the morning and then step back in time on a visit to Troy, a UNESCO World Heritage Site home of the famed Trojan Horse. Here, learn about the city's fascinating ancient history, including its connection to Homer’s Odyssey. Continue your tour to Pergamum, an ancient Greek city, where you’ll visit the magnificent acropolis whose impressive temples and library made Pergamum a renowned cultural and political center in its time. After your tour, head to your hotel in Kusadasi for dinner.Overnight: 4-star Marina Hotel or similar in KusadasiDay 3: Kusadasi -- Ephesus -- Kusadasi (B, D)After breakfast, absorb yourself in history with a day trip to Ephesus. Conjure up images of the grandeur of Turkey under Roman rule on a tour around its ruins, seeing highlights like the Temple of Artemis, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. Break for lunch and then head to a local carpet village, where you’ll learn about the tradition of carpet weaving and see carpets being made by hand. In the evening, head back to your hotel in Kusadasi for dinner. Overnight: 4-star Marina Hotel or similar in KusadasiDay 4: Kusadasi – Pamukkale – Hierapolis -- Pamukkale (B, D)Start your morning with breakfast and then browse a display of locally hand-crafted leather goods. Then, head to Pamukkale to admire the magnificent white limestone terraces, known as travertines. Enjoy a tour of the ancient city of Hierapolis to see the magnificently preserved Necropolis, its main street fronted by gates, Basilica of St Philippe and a Greek-Roman theater.You can also take a dip in the hot springs, which were used in Roman times because of their therapeutic powers. After your relaxing soak, head back to Pamukkale for dinner in the evening. Overnight: 5-star Colossae hotel or similar in Pamukkale Day 5: Pamukkale -- IstanbulOn your fifth day, journey back to Istanbul, passing through rural Turkey and ancient Bursa to visit famous Green Mosque and explore a silk bazaar. When you arrive, you’ll be taken to your hotel to conclude your tour.
Turkey Tour from Istanbul to Gallipoli, Troy, Ephesus, More
Traveling with a knowledgeable guide and by air-conditioned coach, your 7-day tour takes you on a captivating round-trip to Turkey’s classic historical and cultural sights, starting and finishing in Istanbul. Your tour includes six nights of accommodation: with one night in Çanakkale, two nights in Kusadasi, one night in Pamukkale, and two nights in Cappadocia. All accommodation is centrally located for maximum convenience, and there’s ample free time to explore each town at your leisure in between excursions. Breakfast and dinner are included at each hotel and there is a break for lunch at your own expense on each day.See the Itinerary for details on each day of your tour.
Ephesus Sightseeing Tour
Enjoy pickup from your Kusadasi hotel and relax on the drive to Ephesus. When you arrive, stop at St John's Basilica on the top of Ayasuluk Hill. Visit the basilica and see the 4th-century tomb where the remains of the saint are said to be housed.Next, travel to the ancient city of Ephesus, an important center of early Christianity. Ephesus was one of the seven churches addressed by Christ in a vision, according to the book of Revelation. With your guide, visit the Temple of Artemis, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, then see the Great Theater, the Library of Celsus and many other well-preserved ancient temples.Take a break to enjoy a delicious lunch of Turkish cuisine at a local restaurant, while your local guide explains interesting facts about Ephesus and its surroundings. After lunch, visit the House of the Virgin Mary, where she spent the last days of her life. The cottage has been a pilgrimage place for many centuries, and was authenticated by Pope Paul VI in 1967. Next, relax on your comfortable coach on the drive back to your hotel.