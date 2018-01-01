Shorex: Cultural Ephesus Tour

When your cruise ship arrives in Kusadasi, meet your private guide at the port and set off in your air-conditioned minivan to begin your shore excursion. Absorb the views of the Aegean Sea as you travel north towards Ephesus.After about 30 minutes, arrive at Ephesus and enter this stunningly preserved Greco-Roman site via the Magnesia Gate. Then, walk with your knowledgeable guide around this once-bustling city, and hear how it was once the capital of the Roman Empire in Asia Minor, and enjoyed a golden age in around 2nd century BC.Follow the marble-paved streets past the shells of shops and Roman baths, and see the remains of the Odeon, Fountain of Trajan and Temple of Hadrian. Keep your camera ready, too, for two of the most celebrated landmarks: the Library of Celsus and the Great Theatre, a 25,000-seater stadium where spectators once gathered to hear the teachings of St Paul.Continue to the nearby site of the Temple of Artemis, built in around 550 BC and one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. See the restored column that marks the site and hear how the temple was rebuilt three times before its destruction in 401 AD.Then, visit Şirince, a pretty hill village perched above Ephesus. This former Greek settlement is known for its wine and crafts, and offers a charming glimpse into rural Turkish life. Stroll the cobbled lanes past food and craft stalls, and sample some of the village's famous fruit wine at a winery.When the time comes, return to Kusadasi where your tour ends with a drop-off at the cruise port.Please note: the order of activities as described above may be subject to change on the day of your tour. Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to Kusadasi cruise port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.