Kuşadası Town Beach

Kuşadası town's small artificial beach is nice enough, but gets very crowded in summer with tourists from the big nearby hotels.
6.66 MILES
Of Turkey's hundreds of ancient cities and classical ruins, Ephesus is the grandest and best preserved. A Unesco-listed World Heritage Site, it's the best…
6.52 MILES
This magnificent library dating from the early 2nd century AD, the best-known monument in Ephesus, has been extensively restored. Originally built as part…
14.5 MILES
Priene enjoys a commanding position just below Mt Mykale, giving it a real natural grandeur. This Greco-Roman site is delightful to explore, with pine…
Dilek Peninsula-Büyük Menderes National Park
15.64 MILES
This spectacular 277-sq-km mountainous reserve on the Dilek Peninsula has walking trails, stunning vistas, azure coves for swimming, and deep-green…
6.5 MILES
The roofed complex here contains seven well-preserved Roman homes built on three terraces, which are well worth the extra visiting fee. As you ascend the…
21.77 MILES
In a word: extraordinary. In 524 BC, when Pythagorio (then called Samos) was the island’s capital and a bustling metropolis of 80,000, securing sources…
8.34 MILES
Selçuk’s crowning achievement is accessed on the same ticket as the Basilica of St John, once the citadel's principal structure. Earlier and extensive…
16.07 MILES
Follow the north-coast road out of Vathy for 10km and look for a signposted dirt road to the left leading to Livadaki Beach. Here, tropical azure waters…
0.6 MILES
The 'Old Town Mosque', built by Grand Vizier Öküz Mehmed Pașa in the 17th century, is the most impressive mosque in Kușadasi and can accommodate 550…
0.65 MILES
Brick Byzantine archway in the centre of town.
0.65 MILES
Immediately in the line of sight of disembarking cruisers, the main bazaar area, which incorporates the Grand Bazaar and the Orient Bazaar, hawks 'genuine…
0.73 MILES
This 17th-century mosque employs an unusual style of Ottoman architecture. The wooden ceiling of the rectangular structure is covered by roof tiles.
0.87 MILES
An enormous statue of the national hero overlooks Kuşadası from a hilltop to the west of the centre.
0.91 MILES
Kuşadası's small, picturesque Byzantine fortress stands on the causeway-connected Güvercin Adası (Pigeon Island) and has recently been renovated. It's now…
1.93 MILES
Kuşadası's most famous beach is Kadınlar Denizi (literally 'Ladies Sea'), south of town and served by dolmuşes running along the coastal road. Kadınlar…
5.19 MILES
Atop the foundations of a ruined house on the slopes of Bülbül Dağı (Mt Coressos), said by some to be where the Virgin Mary lived, a chapel now receives…