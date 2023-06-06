Overview

Kuşadası is a popular package-tour destination and, as the coastal gateway to Ephesus, Turkey's busiest cruise port. Lacking the sights and ambience of Bodrum and the mix of Marmaris, Kuşadası remains a runner-up on the Aegean party scene, but the Irish pubs, discos and multilingual touts certainly create a memorably ribald atmosphere. If you prefer to mix your Ephesus visit with nightlife and sea views rather than the rural ambience of Selçuk, then Kuşadası could be the right choice, offering some good hotels and restaurants.