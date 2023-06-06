Shop
Kuşadası is a popular package-tour destination and, as the coastal gateway to Ephesus, Turkey's busiest cruise port. Lacking the sights and ambience of Bodrum and the mix of Marmaris, Kuşadası remains a runner-up on the Aegean party scene, but the Irish pubs, discos and multilingual touts certainly create a memorably ribald atmosphere. If you prefer to mix your Ephesus visit with nightlife and sea views rather than the rural ambience of Selçuk, then Kuşadası could be the right choice, offering some good hotels and restaurants.
Kuşadası's small, picturesque Byzantine fortress stands on the causeway-connected Güvercin Adası (Pigeon Island) and has recently been renovated. It's now…
Kuşadası's most famous beach is Kadınlar Denizi (literally 'Ladies Sea'), south of town and served by dolmuşes running along the coastal road. Kadınlar…
Immediately in the line of sight of disembarking cruisers, the main bazaar area, which incorporates the Grand Bazaar and the Orient Bazaar, hawks 'genuine…
The 'Old Town Mosque', built by Grand Vizier Öküz Mehmed Pașa in the 17th century, is the most impressive mosque in Kușadasi and can accommodate 550…
This 17th-century mosque employs an unusual style of Ottoman architecture. The wooden ceiling of the rectangular structure is covered by roof tiles.
Kuşadası town's small artificial beach is nice enough, but gets very crowded in summer with tourists from the big nearby hotels.
An enormous statue of the national hero overlooks Kuşadası from a hilltop to the west of the centre.
Brick Byzantine archway in the centre of town.
