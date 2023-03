Kuşadası's small, picturesque Byzantine fortress stands on the causeway-connected Güvercin Adası (Pigeon Island) and has recently been renovated. It's now part of a popular and well-kept public park. A path winds around the island past excellent information boards and a small lighthouse, providing fine views of Kuşadası. Inside the fortress there's a skeleton of a 14.5m fin whale and a few models of sailing boats.