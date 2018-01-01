Turkish Baths Experience in Marmaris

Start your Marmaris hammam experience with a hotel pickup at a time to suit your schedule, and then travel to one of the city’s beautiful Turkish baths to enjoy 1.5 hours of pampering and relaxation.Head inside with your entrance ticket, change into your bikini or swimming shorts, slip on your peştamal (traditional cotton robe), and leave your clothes in your locker. Then, step inside the bath chamber where a heated marble platform covers the floor. Lie on the marble slab to encourage your body to sweat, and splash yourself with hot water from the bathing basins that fringe the room.After relaxing and building up a sweat in the steamy bath chamber, one of the baths’ attendants will exfoliate your body, scrubbing you down with a loofah mitten and hot, soapy water. Halfway between a slippery massage and a vigorous rub with sweeping strokes, the scrubbing has well-documented benefits; clearing your pores, removing dead skin cells and regulating your blood circulation are just a few of them!Rinse away the soapy suds with hot water from the bathing basins, put your peştamal back on and then visit one of the baths’ cooler rooms to relax. The duration of each stage of your Turkish baths experience varies, but most people find 10 minutes on the marble slab, 20 minutes of exfoliation and 30 minutes of relaxation time to be the norm. If you want to really enhance your relaxation time, upgrade to include an oil massage, too! Using firm pressure, your attendant will smooth away any knots, aches and pains and relax your muscles. Feeling relaxed and rejuvenated, return to the changing rooms to dress and then leave the bath house to meet your driver. Your experience finishes with a drop-off at your Marmaris hotel.Please note: if you plan to tan, this experience is better done at the start of your vacation so your skin is left perfectly prepped for the sun.