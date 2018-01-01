Welcome to Marmaris
That said, if it's a last night out, a gület cruise along the coast or a ferry to Greece you're after, then this tourist haven is pretty much the full Monty. Bar St offers unparalleled decadence, while from the kordon (seafront), charter-boat touts will whisk you eastward to Fethiye and beyond. Marmaris boasts a pretty harbour, crowned by a castle and lined with wood-hulled yachts and the vessels of visiting sailors. And it even has history. It was from here that Britain's Admiral Horatio Nelson organised his fleet for the attack on the French at Abukir in northern Egypt in 1798.
Top experiences in Marmaris
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Marmaris activities
Dalyan Cruise from Marmaris Including Lunch
Start your day with a hotel pickup from your centrally located Marmaris hotel, and then travel to the water’s edge to hop aboard your sightseeing boat. Take a seat on deck or inside the cabin, and relax as you cruise around Marmaris Bay to Adaköy, the peninsula that juts out into the Mediterranean Sea below Marmaris. Your first stop is at a secluded beach on the peninsula’s north coast, known locally as ‘aquarium bay.’ Use your time to swim in the clear waters with the colorful fish, or simply sunbathe on the beach. A set of phosphorus caves are nearby that you can explore easily, if you wish. From Marmaris, continue cruising around Adaköy, and then head east toward Dalyan, the gorgeous coastal village west of Fethiye. Savor a lunch of grilled chicken, salad and either rice or pasta as you cruise, and then dock at İztuzu Beach for your next break. Known to many as ‘turtle beach’ for its large population of loggerhead turtles, the sun-drenched sandy beach is a conservation area and prime breeding ground for the endangered reptiles.Take some time to swim, sunbathe and look out for friendly turtles along the beach, and then hop aboard your riverboat for a cruise along the Dalyan River. Stop at the local mud baths and thermal pool, and make the most of some free time to wallow in the mineral-dense mud that’s said to aid skin complaints and rheumatism. Cleanse yourself with a refreshing dip in the natural thermal water, and then cruise past the ancient King’s Tombs at Kaunos while learning about their history from your guide. Swap back onto your main boat at İztuzu Beach, and finally cruise back around Adaköy to Marmaris. After stepping onto dry land, your day trip finishes with a hotel drop-off.
Dalyan Boat Tour from Marmaris: Turtle Beach, Mud Baths, Lunch
Enjoy a relaxing full-day tour of Dalyan on Turkey’s Lycian Coast, sailing by boat across the turquoise sea to Turtle Beach (officially known as Iztuzu Beach).Departing from Marmaris, admire the remarkable rock cut tombs of the Kings of Kaunos along the coast. Founded around the 9th-century BC on the border of the Kingdom of Lycia, Kaunos became an important Carian city around 400 BC and its culture reflected aspects of both kingdoms. The tombs were designated for the kings and other powerful people of the city, and filled with food, money, jewellery and other valuable items.Marvel at the Dalyan Canal as it weaves its way from Köyceğiz Lake to the beach, a peninsula jutting out from the mainland. Famous for the endangered loggerhead turtles (Caretta Caretta) that lay their eggs in the sand, as well as blue crab, the beach is now protected to help conserve the turtles, making it out of bounds to the public from May through September.Jump into a mud bath for an indulgent and therapeutic wallow before your return transfer to Marmaris.
Turkish Baths Experience in Marmaris
Start your Marmaris hammam experience with a hotel pickup at a time to suit your schedule, and then travel to one of the city’s beautiful Turkish baths to enjoy 1.5 hours of pampering and relaxation.Head inside with your entrance ticket, change into your bikini or swimming shorts, slip on your peştamal (traditional cotton robe), and leave your clothes in your locker. Then, step inside the bath chamber where a heated marble platform covers the floor. Lie on the marble slab to encourage your body to sweat, and splash yourself with hot water from the bathing basins that fringe the room.After relaxing and building up a sweat in the steamy bath chamber, one of the baths’ attendants will exfoliate your body, scrubbing you down with a loofah mitten and hot, soapy water. Halfway between a slippery massage and a vigorous rub with sweeping strokes, the scrubbing has well-documented benefits; clearing your pores, removing dead skin cells and regulating your blood circulation are just a few of them!Rinse away the soapy suds with hot water from the bathing basins, put your peştamal back on and then visit one of the baths’ cooler rooms to relax. The duration of each stage of your Turkish baths experience varies, but most people find 10 minutes on the marble slab, 20 minutes of exfoliation and 30 minutes of relaxation time to be the norm. If you want to really enhance your relaxation time, upgrade to include an oil massage, too! Using firm pressure, your attendant will smooth away any knots, aches and pains and relax your muscles. Feeling relaxed and rejuvenated, return to the changing rooms to dress and then leave the bath house to meet your driver. Your experience finishes with a drop-off at your Marmaris hotel.Please note: if you plan to tan, this experience is better done at the start of your vacation so your skin is left perfectly prepped for the sun.
Marmaris Turkish Dinner and Show
Start your night with a pickup from your centrally located Marmaris hotel. Hop aboard your air-conditioned vehicle and travel to the show venue.When you arrive, take a seat at your table and immerse yourself in the cheerful atmosphere as the hall fills with other diners. Then, get ready to be entertained in true Turkish style.Feast on a tasty 3-course meal of Turkish classics. A typical meal includes a delicious mezze selection for starters, followed by grilled chicken and dessert, all accompanied by unlimited complimentary beer, wine and soda available from the bar. Please see the Itinerary for a sample menu.As you eat and drink, the atmosphere will build to a crescendo. Then, as the show opens, watch spellbound as jewel-adorned belly dancers sashay around the room — getting right up close to the audience. Go giddy as wide-skirted whirling dervishes spin and glide in front of your eyes. Plus, be swept up as brightly costumed dancers, singers and drummers perform traditional, foot-tapping Turkish songs and music.Get into the spirit at your table or join in the fun on the dance floor, perhaps trying out some belly dancing yourself. As the show comes to a close, audience participation is the name of the game.After around 3 hours at the venue, board your return transport and enjoy a drop-off at your hotel, where your night comes to an end.
Akyaka Tour with Cleopatra Island From Marmaris
Begin your tour with pickup from your hotel at approximately 8am when you will be transferred to the red convertible coach. After about 25 minutes on the road, stop at the Eucalyptus Forest for about 10 minutes for refreshments and a photo break.Then visit the small fishing village of Akyaka. Stop at Azmak River for about 30 minutes, where you can swim or just relax next to the river and listen to the frogs and birds. After this short break, transfer to your boat to explore the beautiful Gökova Bay.Stop at Cleopatra Island, famous for its unique sand, for approximately 2 hours. You will have the chance to swim in the beautiful waters and learn about the history of the ruins and the sand on the island from your tour guide.Continue on to Zeytinlik Bay for a short lunch break before continuing on to Incekum National Park for a 1-hour swimming break. Move on to the fascinating views of Blue Lagoon for approximately 45 minutes of swimming. Lastly, visit Rabbit Island to see the many free-running rabbits and a final swim break in underwater caves for about 30 minutes.Transfer back to Akyaka and your red convertible coach for your return to Marmaris, where you will arrive back at your hotel at approximately 7:30pm.
3-Night Gulet Cruise from Marmaris to Fethiye
Meet your host and fellow passengers on board your gulet, a small sailing boat with 8 number of cabins, each with its own bathroom. Intimately sized, the gulet boasts a below-deck saloon bar and dining area as well as a spacious sun deck that’s perfect for lounging on as you cruise.The tour introduces you to the tranquil islands and inlets of southwest Turkey in between Marmaris and Fethiye. Officially known as the Turkish Riviera, the area is often called the Turquoise Coast for its vibrantly colored waters. Aside from your first night in the party town of Marmaris, the rest of your cruise is spent hopping between the area’s rural coast towns.How you spend your time when your gulet is docked is up to you. Stops at the best bays for swimming are factored into your route, and you’ll stay anchored each night. All meals are included on board your boat.