Kadıköy

In recent years locals have been decamping from the European side of town to Asia in ever-increasing numbers, setting up home in the suburbs that are strung south from the Bosphorus (Martyrs of July 15) Bridge. Of these, bustling Kadıköy and its annex Moda are of the most interest to visitors, being home to İstanbul's best produce market, great eateries, convivial cafes, grunge bars and a progressive vibe.

Explore Kadıköy

  • Kadıköy Produce Market

    An aromatic, colourful and alluring showcase of the best fresh produce in the city, the Kadıköy Pazarı is foodie central for locals and is becoming an…

  • S

    Street Mural by Chazme & Sepe

    Polish artists Chazme and Sepe created this 2014 mural, which is titled İstanbul in acknowledgement of the word's meaning in Ancient Greek ('the City').

  • S

    Street Mural by INTI

    This distinctive work by Chilean street artist INTI, portraying a sad-looking woman holding an apple, was created for the 2013 Mural Ist Festival.

  • S

    Street Mural by Rustam Qbic

    Russian street artist Rustam Qbic created his Miracle mural of a woman with a rose head for the 2015 Mural İstanbul Festival.

  • S

    Street Mural by PixelPancho

    This 2013 work by Italian street artist PixelPancho shows a young boy sitting in the lap of a strange-looking robot fighter.

  • S

    Street Mural by Fintan Magee

    Australian street artist Fintan Magee created this massive men-with-buckets mural for the 2017 Mural İstanbul festival.

  • S

    Street Mural by Amose

    This colourful mural of a woman and child was painted by French street artist Amose Vazimolo, commonly known as Amose.

  • S

    Street Mural by Dome

    This extraordinarily detailed black-and-white mural of a floating boat was created by German artist Dome in 2012.

