An aromatic, colourful and alluring showcase of the best fresh produce in the city, the Kadıköy Pazarı is foodie central for locals and is becoming an…
Kadıköy
In recent years locals have been decamping from the European side of town to Asia in ever-increasing numbers, setting up home in the suburbs that are strung south from the Bosphorus (Martyrs of July 15) Bridge. Of these, bustling Kadıköy and its annex Moda are of the most interest to visitors, being home to İstanbul's best produce market, great eateries, convivial cafes, grunge bars and a progressive vibe.
Explore Kadıköy
- Kadıköy Produce Market
An aromatic, colourful and alluring showcase of the best fresh produce in the city, the Kadıköy Pazarı is foodie central for locals and is becoming an…
- SStreet Mural by Chazme & Sepe
Polish artists Chazme and Sepe created this 2014 mural, which is titled İstanbul in acknowledgement of the word's meaning in Ancient Greek ('the City').
- SStreet Mural by INTI
This distinctive work by Chilean street artist INTI, portraying a sad-looking woman holding an apple, was created for the 2013 Mural Ist Festival.
- SStreet Mural by Rustam Qbic
Russian street artist Rustam Qbic created his Miracle mural of a woman with a rose head for the 2015 Mural İstanbul Festival.
- SStreet Mural by PixelPancho
This 2013 work by Italian street artist PixelPancho shows a young boy sitting in the lap of a strange-looking robot fighter.
- SStreet Mural by Fintan Magee
Australian street artist Fintan Magee created this massive men-with-buckets mural for the 2017 Mural İstanbul festival.
- SStreet Mural by Amose
This colourful mural of a woman and child was painted by French street artist Amose Vazimolo, commonly known as Amose.
- SStreet Mural by Dome
This extraordinarily detailed black-and-white mural of a floating boat was created by German artist Dome in 2012.
- SStreet Mural by Captain Borderline
This work by German street artist Captain Borderline was created for the 2013 Mural Ist Festival.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Kadıköy.
See
Kadıköy Produce Market
An aromatic, colourful and alluring showcase of the best fresh produce in the city, the Kadıköy Pazarı is foodie central for locals and is becoming an…
See
Street Mural by Chazme & Sepe
Polish artists Chazme and Sepe created this 2014 mural, which is titled İstanbul in acknowledgement of the word's meaning in Ancient Greek ('the City').
See
Street Mural by INTI
This distinctive work by Chilean street artist INTI, portraying a sad-looking woman holding an apple, was created for the 2013 Mural Ist Festival.
See
Street Mural by Rustam Qbic
Russian street artist Rustam Qbic created his Miracle mural of a woman with a rose head for the 2015 Mural İstanbul Festival.
See
Street Mural by PixelPancho
This 2013 work by Italian street artist PixelPancho shows a young boy sitting in the lap of a strange-looking robot fighter.
See
Street Mural by Fintan Magee
Australian street artist Fintan Magee created this massive men-with-buckets mural for the 2017 Mural İstanbul festival.
See
Street Mural by Amose
This colourful mural of a woman and child was painted by French street artist Amose Vazimolo, commonly known as Amose.
See
Street Mural by Dome
This extraordinarily detailed black-and-white mural of a floating boat was created by German artist Dome in 2012.
See
Street Mural by Captain Borderline
This work by German street artist Captain Borderline was created for the 2013 Mural Ist Festival.
Guidebooks
Learn more about Kadıköy
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.