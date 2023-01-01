A friendly, and ecofriendly, community space devoted to ‘sustainable creativity’, Circuit hosts exhibitions and craft fairs of work by local artists, and a broad range of classes and workshops, most offered in English and on a drop-in basis. Dabble in drawing, painting, yoga, dance or making your own natural cosmetics while mingling with like-minded expats and Turks.

Check the Facebook page (www.facebook.com/circuitistanbul) for upcoming events, and to confirm the centre's location as there has been talk of this changing. The entrance is currently on Ortaç Sokak.