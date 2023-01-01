If you only have time to see one striking honeycomb of Lycian rock tombs, choose the memorable ruins of ancient Myra. Located about 2km inland from Demre's main square, they are among the finest in Lycia. There's a well-preserved 10,000-capacity Roman theatre here, which includes several theatrical masks carved on stones lying in the nearby area. The so-called Painted Tomb near the river necropolis portrays a man and his family in relief both inside and out.

Alakent Caddesi leads 2km north from the square (3km from the highway) to the tombs; it's a 25-minute walk or ₺15 taxi ride.