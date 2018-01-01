Welcome to Black Sea Coast
This is a historic region, scattered with the legacies of empires that ebbed and flowed like Black Sea waves. Castles, churches, monasteries and architecturally important mosques recall the days of the kings of Pontus, the Genoese and the Ottomans. Queen Hippolyte and her tribe of female Amazon warriors supposedly lived here, and the seafront chapel at Yason Burnu (Cape Jason) marks the spot where Jason and his Argonauts passed by.
Private Tour: Uzungol Lake Tour
At the southern end of the lake is a clutch of wood-trimmed resorts, motels and pensions, many with freestanding bungalows. One of the best-value options is İnan Kardeşler, the charmingly named `Trust Brothers’, with 42 hotel rooms and 25 one- and two-bedroom bungalows sleeping up to five. There are cheaper and scruffier pensions on the main road into Uzungol.Being a natural dam formed by the closure of the river bad as a result of landslides. Uzungol lake is almost charming people wıth its beauty and unique scenery. Uzungol is one of the most important tourism centers of both the region and Turkey, whose star has shined recently, and it is a special sanctuary for those fleeing from the stress and chaos of the city. Accommodation, food and drink facilities are located in center of Uzungol. There are plateaus and a few crater lakes between 1500-3000 metres in the South mountains of the region. Resting facilities, hiking, plant inspection, angling and bicycle tours are also available.
Private Arrival Transfer Trabzon Airport to Trabzon City Center
Skip the stress of finding a taxi or sharing a shuttle at the start of your trip. Simply enter your details when you book, pay in advance, and then show your voucher to your driver when you land in Trabzon. Travel in a spacious sedan for up to three passengers. Sit back and enjoy the ride to Trabzon city centre without worrying about taxi meters or getting lost. It’s a private Trabzon transfer service that’s available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Price is per car, which seat up to three passengers.
Private Tour: Trabzon City Tour
After going around with the guidance of our professional travel guides to the Ayasofya which has a meaning as ‘’holy wisdom’’ museum ; we will visit Ataturk House which had been built in the beginning of 20th century around on pine grove where Ataturk lived for a while. And we will offer famous Trabzon Silver Telkari Crafts to our visitors after our Ataturk House trip which will make us feel Ataturk’s spirituality. We will go to Akcaabat for lunch. We will taste the famous Akcaabat meatballs and as well as the regional flavors such as kaygana, kuymak, tursu kavurmasi and sarma. Then we will move on to Sera Lake which is an important touristic place that visitors can ride lake-bicycles around the lake upon request. At about nearly 16:00 o’clock we will move on to Boztepe area.We will have our special Black Sea tea with regional samovar and watch the panoramic view of the city. In case it is requested then we can go around to the Trabzon’s biggest shopping center which is called as ‘Trabzon Forum’. We will go back to our hotels and finish our tour program right after our free time at around 6pm.
Highlights of Trabzon Tour with Private Guide
Once you arrive to the Port of Trabzon, your private guide will be waiting to lead you to your own vehicle, in which you can relax as your private shore excursion to Sumela Monastery.Sumela Monastery is a Greek Orthodox monastery dedicated to Virgin Mary which was built between 75AD and 95AD and founded in 386AD during reign of the Emperor Theodosius I, Legend has it that two priests undertook its creation after discovering a miraculous icon of the Virgin Mary in a cave on the mountain. During its long history, the monastery fell into ruin several times and was restored by various emperors. During the 6th century, it was restored and enlarged by General Belisarius at the behest of Justinian.After the visit of Sumela Monastery we will head to St Sophia Museum which is a Chalcedonian (Greek Orthodox) church located in the city of Trabzon in the north-eastern part of Turkey. It dates back to the thirteenth century when Trabzon was the capital of the Empire of Trebizond.Our next stop on this shore excursion is residence of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of Turkish Republic. The manor maintains its original decor and truly reflects the atmosphere of an early 20th century Turkish mansion.Before returning to your cruise ship, you will visit Ortahisar Buyuk Fatih Mosque, also known as The Golden-Headed Mary Church which was converted into a mosque by the Ottomans upon conquering the city in 1461. Interestingly, the church is identified mainly with the Ottomans even though its architecture is distinctly Byzantine and likely hosted several crowning ceremonies for Byzantine Emperors before the city was invaded. After all the visits, you will turn back to port of Trabzon.
Highlights of Sinop Tour with Private Guide
When you arrive to the port of Sinop, your private guide will be waiting to lead you to your own luxury vehicle, in which you can relax as your private shore excursion.You will start your tour with Sinop Castle which has a great view of Black Sea.Than you will visit Archeological Museum, Ethnography Museum and Pasha Bastions, Ethnographical Museum is an unique example of the Ottoman’s civil architecture from the 18th century. The household handcrafts here in the museum describe the traditional residence life of the Ottoman time. The Archaeological Museum is a modern museum, in which various art works of the rich cultural heritage of our city belonging to Hellenistic, Roman, Byzantium, Seljuks and Ottoman periods are protected and displayed.After your visit to these museums, you will continue to Suleyman Pervane Medresseh and Alaaddin Mosque. You will have a great local lunch and you will continue to Hamsaroz Fiord. After all the visits, you will turn back to port of Sinop.