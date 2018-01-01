Highlights of Trabzon Tour with Private Guide

Once you arrive to the Port of Trabzon, your private guide will be waiting to lead you to your own vehicle, in which you can relax as your private shore excursion to Sumela Monastery.Sumela Monastery is a Greek Orthodox monastery dedicated to Virgin Mary which was built between 75AD and 95AD and founded in 386AD during reign of the Emperor Theodosius I, Legend has it that two priests undertook its creation after discovering a miraculous icon of the Virgin Mary in a cave on the mountain. During its long history, the monastery fell into ruin several times and was restored by various emperors. During the 6th century, it was restored and enlarged by General Belisarius at the behest of Justinian.After the visit of Sumela Monastery we will head to St Sophia Museum which is a Chalcedonian (Greek Orthodox) church located in the city of Trabzon in the north-eastern part of Turkey. It dates back to the thirteenth century when Trabzon was the capital of the Empire of Trebizond.Our next stop on this shore excursion is residence of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of Turkish Republic. The manor maintains its original decor and truly reflects the atmosphere of an early 20th century Turkish mansion.Before returning to your cruise ship, you will visit Ortahisar Buyuk Fatih Mosque, also known as The Golden-Headed Mary Church which was converted into a mosque by the Ottomans upon conquering the city in 1461. Interestingly, the church is identified mainly with the Ottomans even though its architecture is distinctly Byzantine and likely hosted several crowning ceremonies for Byzantine Emperors before the city was invaded. After all the visits, you will turn back to port of Trabzon.