Amisos Tepesi

For extensive views down between conifers onto a sweep of coastline, take the five-minute cable-car ride from Batıpark to this hilltop with its twin-nippled tumulus. It was here, in 1995, that archaeologists discovered the Amisos treasure, now the main attraction of Samsun's Archaeology and Ethnography Museum (closed for reconstruction and extension at the time of writing).

Following the boardwalk you can circle the site in around 15 minutes. The setting is lovely but there's minimal explanation and the tunnel entrance to the south tumulus's rock-hewn tombs is securely gated. Still, selfie opportunities abound, including one with an Amazonian statue firing her longbow at an I Love Samsun sign. And the cafe is a delight. Access is by cable car; the station is an obvious short walk from the Baruthane tram stop, crossing a busy highway by footbridge.