The ferry that brought Atatürk to Samsun in 1919 is now moored in 'National Struggle Park', converted into a museum full of waxwork figures.
Bandırma Vapuru
Black Sea Coast
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
3.92 MILES
For extensive views down between conifers onto a sweep of coastline, take the five-minute cable-car ride from Batıpark to this hilltop with its twin…
1.71 MILES
In a pair of historical wooden houses, this extensive museum appealingly lays out Samsun's commerce, history and culture with an audio guide and booklet…
Archaeology & Ethnography Museum
2 MILES
At the time of research, Samsun's foremost museum was closed pending long-term reconstruction and extension. Its most striking attraction is a huge Romano…
1.98 MILES
In May 1919, when Turkey was under the essential control of post WWI allied powers, Atatürk was dispatched by steamer to Samsun to quell a minor uprising…
2.06 MILES
The is impressive new centre offers multi-sensory 15 minute 'shows' that run hourly on the hour, painting an emotional more than academic narrative of the…
4.14 MILES
A popular family strolling spot north of central Samsun, this seaside park is most notable for the cable-car ride to Amisos Tepesi and for the so-called …
2.18 MILES
This turn-of-the-20th-century house is celebrated for hosting Atatürk for a week in the late 1920s. It lovingly preserves the great man's picnic hamper,…
