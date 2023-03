In a pair of historical wooden houses, this extensive museum appealingly lays out Samsun's commerce, history and culture with an audio guide and booklet in English as well as Turkish. The tobacco industry is well covered, an antique-style kitchen displays local cuisine and several mocked-up workshops demonstrate Samsun crafts. A free booklet as well as a roomful of pictures tempts visitors to linger and visit the region around the city.

Enter by popping two coins into the turnstyle.