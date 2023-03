This turn-of-the-20th-century house is celebrated for hosting Atatürk for a week in the late 1920s. It lovingly preserves the great man's picnic hamper, starched collar, top hat, cologne bottles and the bathroom that he used. Very little is in English and, unless you have a specialist interest, you'll probably be satisfied with a five minute whizz around.

It's just beyond the northwestern corner of Cumhuriyet Meydanı.