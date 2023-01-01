Samsun Panorama

The is impressive new centre offers multi-sensory 15 minute 'shows' that run hourly on the hour, painting an emotional more than academic narrative of the history of the Turkish nation from the departure of horsemen from the Central Asian steppes to the salvation offered by Atatürk's arrival in Samsun on 19 May 1919. English subtitles on request.

The intricate models of various local landmarks in the lobby area are made of sugar and chocolate – they're from a confectionery festival held in Samsun every April.