A popular family strolling spot north of central Samsun, this seaside park is most notable for the cable-car ride to Amisos Tepesi and for the so-called 'Amazon Island', an area of land reclaimed from the waves that features two house-sized lion statues facing off against a one-breasted statue of a female warrior.

There's also a small 'Amazon Village' that purports to show how the Amazon tribe once lived and, further east, a recreational harbour offering a selection of family-friendly watersports.