If you're driving between Amasra and Inebolu, the greatest highlight is gazing out across the paradise cove of Gideros. It's a timelessly photogenic spot half enclosed in an arc of wooded cliffs. In a tiny stone hamlet on its eastern shore there's a pansiyon and fish restaurant right at the waterside. It's around 14km west of central Cide, far below the D010 via 700m of steeply descending hairpins. On a passing bus you'll catch a few tantalising glimpses from the window.

There's a second restaurant on the cove's western shore which is less atmospheric but has attractive bay views of its own.