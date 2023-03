This excellent little museum showcases Amasra's multilayered Roman, Byzantine, Hellenistic and Ottoman history with valuable statuary, coins and curiosities, including a 5th-century Jesus bread stamp. The explanations have translations, but the English is sometimes inscrutable.

It's beside the little otogar at the southern end of Küçük Liman, housed in a 19th-century building that was originally conceived as a naval school.