Ordu's top attraction, this seven-minute teleferik (cable-car) ride whisks you 2.3km from the seafront promenade to Boztepe, at an altitude of nearly 500m. The destination is a busy collection of cafes plus a zip-line 'adventure park' amid the pine trees, but views are great and the experience is mostly interesting for the ride itself, staring down onto the city as you fly across the rooftops and swing right by the tip of a minaret.

The lower station is behind a surreal upside-down house.