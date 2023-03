Named for the remains of the castle (kale) that historically dominated the hill, this pleasant green space benefits from its perch above Giresun, delivering lovely views from the walls, flagmast and inviting çay bahçesi (tea gardens).

No public transport serves Kalepark, so you'll need to take a taxi or walk: from the west use Kazancılar Sokak and Hasan Ali Yücel Caddesi, from the east Kalebayırı Sokak or Dik Sokak.