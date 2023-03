Occupying a handsome stone mansion built in 1896, this ethnographic museum provides a glimpse into the life of upper-class Ottoman society, before it all came to an end in the early 20th century.

The beautiful high-ceilinged interior contains displays of weapons, costumes and a sand-needle embroidery of Atatürk, who visited in 1924. It's 500m southwest (and uphill) from the main square.