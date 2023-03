One of several ancient cave tombs in the region around Ünye, Tozoparan has carved bull figures flanking the entrance, which is thought to date to between 7000 BC and 5000 BC. It's about 6km southeast of central Ünye.

Turn south by a cement factory 1.8km east of Ünye otogar (itself 2km southeast of town) and from there it's another 2km. Taxis from the otogar charge around ₺30 return depending on the wait.