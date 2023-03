This ambitious little museum occupies a handsome, breezy, 250-year-old Ottoman house, with displays bringing to life the history, lifestyles and folklore of the different ethnic groups who have made Ünye their home over the centuries.

It's 250m up the hill west of Cumhuriyet Meydanı, starting beside the Saray mosque. Alternatively, loop around via Kadılar Yokoșu, turning right where it ends just beyond the splendid Sabri Kadı Konağı.