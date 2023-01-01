Yason Burnu

This low-lying, grassy cape is a very pleasant place for sea-view strolls, watching cormorants on the off-shore rocks and visiting a well maintained former church (1868) whose pastiche of very different wall-stones suggests numerous reconstructions.

A few old column sections lie around the site giving credence to the idea of a much earlier temple here that once celebrated Jason and the Argonauts, the heroes of the classic Golden Fleece myth. In the story, their ship is in peril on the open sea, being battered by appalling waves when this helpful spit of land appeared, offering respite and a safe landing to sit out the storm.

On a waterside lawn decked with large hunks of driftwood and a rotting old boat, a great little cafe produces melt-in-the-mouth börek rounds (₺10).

The site is nearly 50km east of Ünye, 500m north of the quiet Bolaman–Perşembe 'old road' at Km16. The turn is clearly signed to Yason Kilisesı (Jason Church), and a Fatsa-Ordu 'Sahil Yolu' dolmuş passes the junction every 20 minutes (₺6, 40 minutes from Fatsa).