Giresun Museum

With an impressive archaeological and ethnographic collection spanning the Bronze Age to the Ottoman Empire, Giresun's museum occupies Gogora, a well-preserved 18th-century domed church (and sometime prison). Check out the minaret-shaped stove and, across the yard, a pair of cellars filled with amphorae.

The museum is 1.5km around the promontory east of the centre on the inner coast road; catch eastbound dolmuş 2 or 4 (₺2.50) or walk here by climbing Gazi Caddesi then winding back down through the alleys of the little-visited historic quarter.