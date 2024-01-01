Temple of Zeus & Necropolis

Eastern Mediterranean

Ancient Silifke's necropolis, alongside busy İnönü Bulvarı, has been fenced off so all you can do is peek between the railings at the rather sad ruins of the 2nd-century Roman Temple of Jupiter with its columns used by storks as nesting posts. The temple dates from the 2nd century AD, but was turned into a Christian basilica sometime in the 5th century.

