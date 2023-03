Tekir Ambarı (literally `Striped Granary') is actually an ancient water cistern (su sarnıcı) carved from rock, which can be entered via a spiral staircase with 25 steps. To reach the cistern, head to the junction of İnönü Bulvarı and Menderes Caddesi, then walk up 505 Sokak to the left of the Küçük Hacı Kaşaplar butcher shop. Turn left onto Eğitim Sokak, just before the school. The cistern is hidden in a mound just behind a basketball court.