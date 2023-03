To the east of Silifke's centre, on the main road heading to Taşucu, this local museum showcases Roman figurines – one in impressive full uniform – and busts, and Hellenistic black-on-red ceramics. The four-room collection also includes ancient coins and jewellery, amphorae and pottery, and tools and weapons from the Roman and Byzantine eras. There's also a decent ethnological display with local folk costumes and mock-ups of typical residences.