Cave Church of St Thecla

This Christian site is dedicated to St Thecla, one of St Paul's early devotees. Thecla is said to have spent her later years here trying to convert the locals of Seleucia to Paul's teachings. She ruffled the feathers of local healers, who decided to kill her, but on their arrival at her cave she vanished into thin air. The very atmospheric (though modest) church carved out of the cave where she lived is an important pilgrimage site, especially among the Orthodox Christians.

In the late 5th century a large basilica was built on the grassy knoll above the cave, but only an incisor-like chunk of the apse is still standing. There are also the remains of the basilica's cistern to the northwest.

The church is signposted off the D400 highway, 3km southwest of Silifke. Any dolmuş travelling between Taşucu and Silifke can drop you at the turn-off, from where it's a 1km walk to the site.