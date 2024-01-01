The stone bridge over the Göksu originally dates back to AD 78 but has been restored and rebuilt many times, including twice in the last century (1922 and 1972).
Stone Bridge
Eastern Mediterranean
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
11.32 MILES
Near Narlıkuyu, a road winds north for 2km to several caves – sinkholes carved out by a subterranean river and places of great mythological significance…
13.54 MILES
Rising from an island 250m offshore, impossibly romantic Kızkalesi Castle (also called the Sea Castle) is like a suspended dream. Check out the mosaics of…
17.39 MILES
About 8.5km northeast of Kızkalesi at Kumkuyu is the 33-54, the road leading 3km to the ruins of Kanlıdivane, the ancient city of Kanytelis.
13.9 MILES
The remnants of Roman Diocaesarea sit within the village of Uzuncaburç, 30km northeast of Silifke. Originally this was the Hellenistic city of Olba, home…
12.97 MILES
Tricky to get to, but well worth the effort, is Adamkayalar (Men Rock Cliff), 17 Roman-era reliefs carved on a cliff face about 8km north of Kızkalesi…
1.13 MILES
This Christian site is dedicated to St Thecla, one of St Paul's early devotees. Thecla is said to have spent her later years here trying to convert the…
0.56 MILES
This Byzantine hilltop fortress, with its moat, two dozen towers and vaulted underground chambers, was once Silifke's command centre. It was originally…
13.85 MILES
At the northern end of Kızkalesi beach, Corycus Castle (sometimes called the 'Land Castle') was rebuilt with Roman material by the Byzantines, briefly…
Nearby Eastern Mediterranean attractions
0.09 MILES
Also called the Alaeddin Camii (Aladdin's Mosque), the Seljuk-era Merkez Camii dates from 1226, although it's seen many renovations over the centuries…
0.34 MILES
Tekir Ambarı (literally `Striped Granary') is actually an ancient water cistern (su sarnıcı) carved from rock, which can be entered via a spiral staircase…
3. Temple of Zeus & Necropolis
0.36 MILES
Ancient Silifke's necropolis, alongside busy İnönü Bulvarı, has been fenced off so all you can do is peek between the railings at the rather sad ruins of…
0.56 MILES
This Byzantine hilltop fortress, with its moat, two dozen towers and vaulted underground chambers, was once Silifke's command centre. It was originally…
0.57 MILES
Built by the Ottomans, the Roman columns supporting the back and front porticoes of this mosque were originally from the Temple of Zeus.
1.04 MILES
To the east of Silifke's centre, on the main road heading to Taşucu, this local museum showcases Roman figurines – one in impressive full uniform – and…
1.13 MILES
This Christian site is dedicated to St Thecla, one of St Paul's early devotees. Thecla is said to have spent her later years here trying to convert the…
11.03 MILES
Around 500m west of the main entrance to the Caves of Heaven and Hell is Asthma Cave (Astim Mağarası), which supposedly relieves sufferers of the…