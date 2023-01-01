About 8.5km northeast of Kızkalesi at Kumkuyu is the 33-54, the road leading 3km to the ruins of Kanlıdivane, the ancient city of Kanytelis.

Central to Kanlıdivane (Crazy Place of Blood) is a 60m-deep chasm where criminals were said to be thrown to wild animals. Peering down, you'll see reliefs on the cliff walls of a six-member family (southwest) and a Roman soldier (northwest). Ruins ring the pit, including a 17m-high Hellenistic tower, four Byzantine churches and a necropolis with a 2nd-century temple tomb.

Another 600m north of Kanlıdivane on the 33-54 are two fine reliefs carved into the cliff. One shows a figure reclining, another a Roman soldier grasping a sword.