Narlıkuyu's Mosaic Museum is in a compact 4th-century Roman bath called the Kızlar Hamamı (Maidens Bath). The wonderful mosaic on the floor depicts the Three Graces – Aglaia, Thalia and Euphrosyne – the daughters of Zeus. The museum is usually kept locked, but the guardian is always nearby to open it up for visitors. Note the hamam tub and the Greek script.