Northeastern Anatolia
If you've a soft spot for far-flung outposts, make a beeline for Turkey's northeast. Despite its wealth of attractions and awe-inspiring landscapes, this region is still only beginning to be touched by tourism. Particularly outside the Turkish summer holidays, you may have precipitous gorges, expansive steppe, soaring mountains and highland pastures to yourself. No wonder the region is prime territory for trekking (in the Kaçkar Mountains and, when it's open to climbers, on Mt Ararat), skiing and white-water rafting.
A historical frontier land, the northeast is chock-full of evocative relics of bygone empires. Don't miss the haunting ruins of medieval Armenian Ani. A little exploring will turn up Georgian and Armenian churches; Seljuk, Mongol and Ottoman mosques, medreses and palaces; and spectacularly perched castles at almost every turn. For urban vibes, Kars is a relatively cultured staging post in this region of mountain solitude and moody skies above the steppe.
Explore Northeastern Anatolia
See
Ani
The ruins of Ani, 45km east of Kars, are an absolute must-see. Visitors enter through gigantic fortress walls that look like they fell off a crusader…
See
İshak Paşa Palace
There are few experiences as magical as watching a blazing sunset from behind this ridgetop stone structure, its dome and minaret silhouetted against a…
See
Tigran Honents Church
Appealingly sited overlooking a stretch of river gorge, this 13th-century church appears relatively intact, though the current main door is within what…
See
Kars Castle
Dating from at least 1153, Kars Castle' s hefty, dark-stone walls crown the craggy ridge that dominates the city-centre's northern edge, fronted by a…
See
Şeytan Kalesi
Possibly of Urartian origin, this 'Devil's Castle' was for centuries a Georgian stronghold known as Qajis Tsikhe. It remains one of northeast Turkey's…
See
Ani Cathedral
Completed in 1010, the grassy-roofed cathedral is the largest building among the Ani ruins. The building's elegantly finished stone walls are relatively…
See
Çifte Minareli Medrese
Erzurum's most iconic medieval landmark features twin fluted minarets with detailing in blue glaze on brick. There's a beautifully carved main portal and…
See
Yakutiye Medresesi
Dominating Erzurum's central park, this handsome 1310 medrese (seminary) building features a minaret whose superb mosaic tile work wouldn't look out of…
See
Manuçehr Camii
Ani's 1072 Manuçehr Camii was built by the Seljuk Turks, using Armenian architects and artisans, creating a stylistic blend in what is considered to have…
