Eat
Turan Hill Lounge
Among hanging lanterns on a terrace with sea views, Turan Hill's kitchen serves a fine lunch menu of seafood, wraps, omelettes and pasta. Vegans and…
Six kilometres south of Faralya – and worlds away from everywhere else – Kabak calls to camping and hiking enthusiasts, yoga devotees and all fans of untapped beauty. Once this region's best-kept secret and a haven for Turkish alternative lifestylers, the cat (not to mention the downward dog) is firmly out of the bag: the pine-tree-flanked valley above the beach now counts a dozen camps. Nonetheless, Kabak remains one of the Fethiye area's most tranquil spots and anyone craving a slice of back-to-nature bliss will adore a stay here. Whether you walk or take a high-suspension vehicle down the steep track to Kabak Valley (Gemile Beach), you'll be rewarded with a spectacular beach flanked by two long cliffs.
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Kabak.
Eat
Among hanging lanterns on a terrace with sea views, Turan Hill's kitchen serves a fine lunch menu of seafood, wraps, omelettes and pasta. Vegans and…
Eat
Mamma dishes up simple, hearty food, including gözleme (stuffed flatbread; ₺7) and her own homemade ayran (yoghurt drink; ₺3) from her front patio near…
Guidebooks
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.