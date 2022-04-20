Six kilometres south of Faralya – and worlds away from everywhere else – Kabak calls to camping and hiking enthusiasts, yoga devotees and all fans of untapped beauty. Once this region's best-kept secret and a haven for Turkish alternative lifestylers, the cat (not to mention the downward dog) is firmly out of the bag: the pine-tree-flanked valley above the beach now counts a dozen camps. Nonetheless, Kabak remains one of the Fethiye area's most tranquil spots and anyone craving a slice of back-to-nature bliss will adore a stay here. Whether you walk or take a high-suspension vehicle down the steep track to Kabak Valley (Gemile Beach), you'll be rewarded with a spectacular beach flanked by two long cliffs.