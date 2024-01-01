Built in the early 19th century by the official coffee-maker to Sultan Mahmut II. Look for the upstairs salon, which juts out over the water and is supported by unusual curved timber struts. The yalı has been magnificently restored by a member of the prominent Sabancı family.
Zarif Mustafa Paşa Yalı
The Bosphorus Suburbs
