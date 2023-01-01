Aşiyan Museum

It’s quite a hike up to this small house-museum, named after the Turkish word for ‘bird’s nest’, but the stunning Bosphorus views may well inspire you to verse. They did for poet Tevfik Fikret, the house’s former resident, whose life and times are detailed on an extensive audio tour that takes visitors through his early 20th-century home, full of vintage (or carefully re-created) furniture, as well as some beautiful old paintings and photos of Fikret, his family and his literary circle.

Photography is not allowed inside.