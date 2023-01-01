Tophane Müşiri Zeki Paşa Yalı

Almost directly under the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge on the European shore is this huge stone four-storey mansion, built in the early 20th century for a field marshall in the Ottoman army. It was later sold to Sabiha Sultan, daughter of Mehmet VI, the last of the Ottoman sultans, and her husband İmer Faruk Efendi, grandson of Sultan Abdül Aziz. When the sultanate was abolished in 1922, Mehmet walked from this building onto a British warship, never to return to Turkey.