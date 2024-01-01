Anadolu Hisarı

The Fortress of Anatolia (Asia) was built by order of Sultan Beyazıt I in 1393–1395 and it was the place from which he launched the first Ottoman attack on Constantinople. A road was punched through its defensive wall in the 20th century and it is now dwarfed by the huge Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge. It is now little but an evocative ruin.
