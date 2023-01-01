Vehbi Koç Büyükdere Evi

Housed in the Koç family's former summer house, this museum houses a notable collection of 36 Anatolian kilims (pileless woven rugs) that was compiled by American photographer and ethnographer Josephine Powell (1919–2007), the first foreigner allowed to travel across Turkey and explore the country after the founding of the Republic. Most of the rugs date from the 19th century and are displayed alongside informative panels in both English and Turkish that explain the motifs used in their designs.