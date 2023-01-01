Sadberk Hanım Museum

Named after the wife of the late Vehbi Koç, founder of Turkey’s foremost commercial empire, this museum is housed in two late-19th-century yalıs and is a showcase of both Turkish-Islamic artefacts collected by Mrs Koç and antiquities from the noted Hüseyin Kocabaş collection. Objects include İznik and Kütahya ceramics; Ottoman silk textiles and costumes; glass from the early Greek, Hellenistic and Roman periods; and an exquisite collection of jewellery and diadems from the Mycenaean, Archaic and Classical periods.

Those visitors with a Museum Pass İstanbul receive a 30% discount on their entry ticket. To get here, alight from the ferry at Sarıyer and walk south from the ferry dock for approximately 10 minutes; if your ferry stops at Büyükdere, which occasionally happens, alight there instead.