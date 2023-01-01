With serene lakes and nearly 2000 different kinds of trees and plants from all over the world, this 730-acre oasis of green in the north of the city is a welcome respite from İstanbul’s crowded streets and concrete sprawl. Stroll amongst oaks, firs, maples, redwoods and sweet gums on several kilometres of stone paths and dirt trails. You can easily spend a couple of hours exploring here and breathing in the fresh air.

Any kind of food or drink is strictly prohibited within the arboretum but the surrounding Bahçeköy neighbourhood has a relaxed tea garden in the town centre and a row of popular börek shops up the road, past the impressive 18th-century stone aqueduct. Some not-particularly well-marked trails also lead from Bahçeköy into the Belgrad Ormanı (Belgrad Forest) for those interested in more rugged hiking.

The Atatürk Arboretum is easy to reach by public transport; catch the 42HM bus from the Hacıosman metro station into Bahçeköy, alighting at the Kemerburgaz Yolu stop.