Sokollu Mehmet Paşa Mosque

This pretty mosque, designed by Sinan and built in 1577, is unusual in that it, and the minaret, are raised on a platform. It was commissioned by Sokollu Mehmet Paşa, a grand vezir of Süleyman the Magnificent. Today it's totally overshadowed by the approach to Atatürk/Unkapanı Bridge. Still it's well worth a visit, particularly for its fine marble mihrab (niche in a minaret indicating the direction of Mecca) and mimber (pulpit in a mosque).

The nearby rococo fountain was built by Saliha Valide Hatun, mother of Mahmut I.