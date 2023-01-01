The descriptor 'cultural centre' is used a lot in İstanbul, but is often a misnomer. Here at SALT Galata it really does apply. Housed in a magnificent 1892 bank building designed by Alexandre Vallaury and cleverly adapted by local architectural firm Mimarlar Tasarım, the cutting-edge institution offers an exhibition space, auditorium, arts research library, bookshop, cafe and glamorous restaurant.

Funded by the Garanti Bank, SALT aims to be a centre of learning and debate in the city and hosts regular conferences, lectures and workshops. The 'Office of Useful Art' on the third floor is a popular public work space; both it and the ground floor research library offer free wi-fi.