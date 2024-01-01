Built by the Genoese in 1337, this fortress-like mosque was the largest of İstanbul's Latin churches. Converted to a mosque after the Conquest, it was given to the recently arrived community of Spanish Muslims after their expulsion from Spain in the late 15th century. Notable features include the stone exterior and a magnificent wooden ceiling.
Arab Mosque
Beyoğlu
