Koç University Research Centre for Anatolian Civilizations

With a wealth of scholarly knowledge and archival photos to draw on, the exhibitions regularly staged on the ground floor of this university-affiliated research centre dig deep into different aspects of Turkish history, often with an archaeological bent. They are, however, usually in Turkish only. An auditorium downstairs hosts an annual symposium and other talks by researchers. Upstairs, the rooftop Divan Brasserie is a tranquil spot for a coffee or light meal with a view.