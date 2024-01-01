İstanbul Arastırmaları Enstitüsü

Associated with the nearby Pera Museum, this institution incorporates a publicly accessible research library focusing on the cultural and social history of İstanbul during the Byzantine, Ottoman and Republican periods. It also stages temporary exhibitions, conferences and seminars dealing with this subject.
